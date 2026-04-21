Trump extends ceasefire as Pakistan hopeful of hosting round 2 of US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump has signaled that the temporary 15-day ceasefire arrangement with Iran has effectively been prolonged by two days, now expected to remain in place until Wednesday evening Washington time.

He made the announcement in an interview with Bloomberg, noting that the truce, which had initially been set to expire on April 21 at 8pm ET, would now continue into midweek. He also indicated that an additional extension beyond this revised deadline was unlikely if no progress is made.

JD Vance Will Travel to Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss developments related to Iran, according to a report by Axios citing American officials.

What we know so far

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has extended the Iran ceasefire by approximately two days, pushing the deadline to Wednesday evening (Washington time).

The truce was originally set to expire on April 21 at 8pm ET but has been temporarily prolonged to allow more time for diplomacy.

Trump has indicated it is “highly unlikely” the ceasefire will be extended again if no agreement is reached.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has accused Washington of using pressure tactics and violating the ceasefire.

Ghalibaf rejected negotiations under coercion, warning that Iran is prepared to escalate if necessary.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Pakistan to discuss the situation and potential talks involving Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said alleged US ceasefire violations are a major barrier to continued diplomacy.

In discussions with Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar, Iran signaled it is still considering its next steps.

Iran has so far declined participation in a second round of talks in Islamabad following tensions linked to a seized cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan remains engaged with both sides and has received tentative positive signals from Tehran about possible participation in talks, though the situation remains fluid.

Negotiations under Shadow of Threats Unacceptable

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US administration of attempting to exert pressure on Tehran through what he described as coercive tactics and breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement shared on X, Ghalibaf criticized Washington’s approach, claiming it aimed to turn negotiations into a forced submission or a pretext for renewed confrontation.

He stressed that Iran would not engage in talks conducted under pressure, adding that the country has spent recent weeks preparing to unveil new strategic options if necessary.

These developments come as relations between the two sides remain tense, with uncertainty surrounding whether formal negotiations will resume anytime soon.

Ceasefire Violations Major Obstacles to Talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that ongoing alleged violations of the ceasefire by the US are significantly hindering diplomatic progress, according to an official Iranian statement.

During a phone conversation, Araghchi said Iran would carefully evaluate the situation before determining its next course of action.

Earlier, Tehran had announced it would not participate in a second round of talks with the US in Islamabad, following tensions sparked by the seizure of a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan Receives Positive Signals

A senior Pakistani official told Reuters that Islamabad remains hopeful it can persuade Iran to join upcoming discussions with the United States.

The official, speaking anonymously, said there have been encouraging indications from Tehran, although the situation remains dynamic. Pakistan continues to engage both sides as the revised ceasefire deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad have extended restrictions on access to the Red Zone for April 21.

Due to the continued closure, offices and educational institutions in the area have been instructed to shift to remote work and learning arrangements for the day.