Diplomacy claims alongside naval blockade, threats unacceptable: Iranian envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has stated that claims of diplomacy alongside a naval blockade and threats are unacceptable.

Referring to the US blockade of Iranian ports, he stated that one cannot present themselves as a proponent of diplomacy merely through statements while continuously violating international laws.

The envoy stated that tightening the Strait of Hormuz blockade, threatening Iran with more attacks, and insisting on unreasonable demands are uncalled for.

The envoy made it clear that as long as the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues, tension and risk will also persist.