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Pakistan passport collection timings changed starting May 2026 [Check New Schedule]

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 21, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Pakistan Passport Collection Timings Changed Starting May 2026 Check New Schedule

MUSCAT – The Embassy of Pakistan in Muscat, Oman, has revised the schedule for the passport collection services as it has issued a public notice on social media.

It announced that new operating hours will take effect from 1 May 2026.

The adjustment aims to streamline consular services for the Pakistani community residing in Oman. The embassy has specified distinct time slots for weekdays and Fridays to accommodate applicants.

New Passport Collection Schedule

Starting next month, the passport delivery counter will operate under the following timings:

Sunday to Thursday:

Afternoon Session: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Late Session: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Friday:

Morning Session: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Embassy has advised citizens to plan their visits according to these specific windows to ensure a smooth collection process. This update applies specifically to the collection of processed passports and is part of the mission’s ongoing efforts to manage consular traffic effectively.

It is mandatory for citizens to bring token and old passport along with them to receive the new travel document.

Passport Fee in Omani Rial

A standard 36-page passport with 5-year validity now carries a fee of 12 OMR for normal processing and 19 OMR for urgent requests.

For those seeking the 10-year validity option, fees start at 17 OMR for the 36-page category.

The Embassy has also clarified the heavy penalties associated with the loss of travel documents. Replacing a lost passport for the first time will cost double the standard fee, while a second-time loss will incur a four-fold increase. For instance, an urgent 100-page replacement for a second-time loss is priced at 208 OMR.

 

Category Pages 5-Year (Normal) 5-Year (Urgent) 10-Year (Normal) 10-Year (Urgent)
New/Renewal 36 12 OMR 19 OMR 17 OMR 24 OMR
72 18 OMR 28 OMR 25 OMR 39 OMR
100 22 OMR 37 OMR 30 OMR 52 OMR
Lost (1st Time) 36 24 OMR 38 OMR 34 OMR 48 OMR
72 36 OMR 56 OMR 50 OMR 78 OMR
100 44 OMR 74 OMR 60 OMR 104 OMR
Lost (2nd Time) 36 48 OMR 76 OMR 68 OMR 96 OMR
72 72 OMR 112 OMR 100 OMR 156 OMR
100 88 OMR 148 OMR
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