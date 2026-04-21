Karachi policeman emerges as fastest Pakistani at Boston Marathon 2026

BOSTON – Karachi-based policeman Muhammad Amjad Ali emerged as the fastest Pakistani participant at the Boston Marathon 2026 as other countrymen also delivered an impressive performance at the international stage.

A total of 13 runners from Pakistan and the overseas Pakistani community successfully completed one of the world’s most prestigious marathons held on Monday.

Amjad Ali finished the race in 2 hours, 42 minutes, and 45 seconds. Competing in his first World Major Marathon, Amjad expressed satisfaction with his performance, noting that the course’s uphill and downhill sections made the race particularly demanding. He added that he was grateful for the support he received and proud to achieve the distinction of being the fastest Pakistani to complete the Boston Marathon.

Among other top performers, US-based Syed Hamza secured the second-fastest time among Pakistani participants with 2:51:06, while Nizar Niyani followed with a time of 3:01:44.

Norway-based Fasih Saleh achieved a personal best of 3:10:36 and also earned a six-star finisher distinction. UK-based Shehzada Hussain and Basheera Anjum also delivered notable performances, alongside Maheen Sheikh, who recorded a personal best.

Karachi’s Naushirwan Ali completed the race in 4:15:33, earning the six-star finisher title. Reflecting on his journey, he described how his running began as a fitness goal but evolved into a deeper sense of purpose and self-discovery.

Another Karachi participant, Dr Jehanzaib Mughal, finished with a time of 5:01:39, also joining the list of six-star finishers.

Other Pakistani runners who completed the marathon included Bilal Ahsan (3:23:53, six-star), Amir Butt (3:43:33), Dr Salman Khan (3:46:48), and Jame Khan, who achieved a personal best time of 3:47:26.