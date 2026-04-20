Iran says no plans for further negotiations with US after cargo vessel seizure

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced that it has no plans to engage in further negotiations with the United States, citing repeated violations of previous ceasefire agreements.

Spokesperson Ismail Baqai stated that Washington’s imposition of a naval blockade and attacks on Iranian vessels constituted clear breaches of the truce, which had been communicated to the Pakistani mediator involved in earlier discussions.

The spokesperson emphasized that Iran will continue to defend its national interests and respond decisively if the US or Israel initiates any new acts of aggression.

Iran also highlighted that a 10-point proposal had been submitted and discussed during talks in Islamabad, but ongoing US violations have undermined prospects for progress.

The spokesperson stated that the Strait of Hormuz was stable before recent US-Israeli actions, and repeated attacks on Iranian ships and infrastructure violate international law.

Iran criticized the US for misrepresenting agreements, including the ceasefire in Lebanon, and warned that past attacks on Iranian citizens and property cannot be forgotten..

His remarks comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American naval forces “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship coming from China, in the Gulf of Oman.

Additionally, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters confirmed the attack on cargo ship. Tehran described the incident as “armed piracy” and promised retaliation “in the near future.”

US Centcom said American forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room. U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody.

American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.