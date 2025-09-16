Trump blames internet for youth brainwashing, vows crackdown on violent protests

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has claimed that the internet is being used to brainwash young people, while also announcing a series of military and domestic security actions.

Trump confirmed that US forces had conducted a second airstrike in Venezuela under his orders, killing three alleged terrorists involved in drug trafficking.

He was talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

The president stressed that no American troops were harmed in the operation.

Trump accused “professional protesters” of inciting riots under the guise of demonstrations, warning that Chicago could be the next target of federal intervention.

He said National Guards would soon be deployed in Chicago and New Orleans to restore law and order.

Trump further vowed action against extremist demonstrators, including the group “Antifa,” and noted that unrest was surging in Memphis as well.

He alleged that the killers of Charlie Kirk had been influenced by left-wing radicals and that the internet was being misused to radicalize youth.

In line with these remarks, Trump signed a memorandum establishing the Memphis Safe Task Force to counter violence and restore stability in the city.