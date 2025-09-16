Good news for female students as 24 govt colleges in Punjab get buses; check complete list here

LAHORE – In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government has distributed 25 buses among 24 women colleges under the “Punjab on the Move – Empowering Women’s Education” program.

The handover ceremony was held at Government Queen Mary Graduate College, Lahore, where the college band presented a guard of honor to the chief guest, Punjab Higher Education Secretary Ghulam Fareed. Senior officials including Punjab Director Planning Syed Irtaza Naqvi, DPI Colleges Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar, Director Colleges Ahsan Mukhtar, Deputy Director Planning Sheikh Imran, principals of 23 women colleges and education directors from across Punjab attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Higher Education Ghulam Fareed said the initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to empowering women. “Providing safe and reliable transport has removed a major barrier in access to higher education for female students,” he noted, lauding the efforts of the students’ band and college administration.

DPI Colleges Dr. Syed Ansar praised CM Maryam’s vision, calling the bus distribution a milestone in ensuring equal educational opportunities for urban and rural women.

“This facility will expand access to higher education and encourage more families to send their daughters to colleges,” he added.

Principal of Queen Mary Graduate College, Prof. Dr. Sidra Amir, thanked the government, terming the initiative a blessing for institutions, and prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity.

The buses were distributed among 24 women’s colleges across Punjab, including institutions in Chishtian, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Chiniot, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujrat, Khanewal, Kasur, Okara, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad and others.

The initiative was described as a historic milestone in promoting women’s education and advancing women’s empowerment across Punjab.

Here is colleges ‘names and addresses:

The buses distributed among 24 colleges are here in below:

Govt. Associate College (W), Dahranwala, Chishtian

Govt. Associate College (W), Liaquatabad, Mianwali

Govt. Associate College (W), Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad

Govt. Associate College (W), Lalian, Chiniot

Govt. Associate College (W), Bhowana, Chiniot

Govt. Graduate College (W), Kot Chutha, D.G. Khan

Govt. Associate College (W), Taxila, Rawalpindi

Govt. Associate College (W), Isa Khel, Mianwali

Govt. Graduate College, Chistian, Bahawalnagar

Govt. Kaura Khan Graduate College (W), Jatoi, Muzaffargarh

Govt. Graduate College, Gogera, Okara

Govt. Associate College (W), Miani, Sargodha

Govt. Associate College (W), Kamar Mashani, Mianwali

Govt. Associate College (W), Guliana, Kharian

Govt. Associate College (W), Katcha Khoo, Khanewal

Govt. Associate College (W), Khayaban-e-Sar Syed, Rawalpindi

Govt. Degree College (W), Pattoki, Kasur

Govt. Graduate College (W), Khudian Khass, Kasur

Govt. Graduate College (W), Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur

Govt. Degree College (W), GT Road, Wazirabad

Govt. College (W), Haji Pura, Sialkot

Govt. Graduate College (W), Changa Manga

Govt. Graduate College (W), Tandlianwala, Faisalabad

Govt Queen Mary Graduate College Lahore