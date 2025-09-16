Good news for female students as 24 govt colleges in Punjab get buses; check complete list here

LAHORE – In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government has distributed 25 buses among 24 women colleges under the “Punjab on the Move – Empowering Women’s Education” program.
The handover ceremony was held at Government Queen Mary Graduate College, Lahore, where the college band presented a guard of honor to the chief guest, Punjab Higher Education Secretary Ghulam Fareed. Senior officials including Punjab Director Planning Syed Irtaza Naqvi, DPI Colleges Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar, Director Colleges Ahsan Mukhtar, Deputy Director Planning Sheikh Imran, principals of 23 women colleges and education directors from across Punjab attended the event.
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Higher Education Ghulam Fareed said the initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to empowering women. “Providing safe and reliable transport has removed a major barrier in access to higher education for female students,” he noted, lauding the efforts of the students’ band and college administration.
DPI Colleges Dr. Syed Ansar praised CM Maryam’s vision, calling the bus distribution a milestone in ensuring equal educational opportunities for urban and rural women.
“This facility will expand access to higher education and encourage more families to send their daughters to colleges,” he added.
Principal of Queen Mary Graduate College, Prof. Dr. Sidra Amir, thanked the government, terming the initiative a blessing for institutions, and prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity.
The buses were distributed among 24 women’s colleges across Punjab, including institutions in Chishtian, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Chiniot, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujrat, Khanewal, Kasur, Okara, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad and others.
The initiative was described as a historic milestone in promoting women’s education and advancing women’s empowerment across Punjab.
Here is colleges ‘names and addresses:
The buses distributed among 24 colleges are here in below:
Govt. Associate College (W), Dahranwala, Chishtian
Govt. Associate College (W), Liaquatabad, Mianwali
Govt. Associate College (W), Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad
Govt. Associate College (W), Lalian, Chiniot
Govt. Associate College (W), Bhowana, Chiniot
Govt. Graduate College (W), Kot Chutha, D.G. Khan
Govt. Associate College (W), Taxila, Rawalpindi
Govt. Associate College (W), Isa Khel, Mianwali
Govt. Graduate College, Chistian, Bahawalnagar
Govt. Kaura Khan Graduate College (W), Jatoi, Muzaffargarh
Govt. Graduate College, Gogera, Okara
Govt. Associate College (W), Miani, Sargodha
Govt. Associate College (W), Kamar Mashani, Mianwali
Govt. Associate College (W), Guliana, Kharian
Govt. Associate College (W), Katcha Khoo, Khanewal
Govt. Associate College (W), Khayaban-e-Sar Syed, Rawalpindi
Govt. Degree College (W), Pattoki, Kasur
Govt. Graduate College (W), Khudian Khass, Kasur
Govt. Graduate College (W), Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur
Govt. Degree College (W), GT Road, Wazirabad
Govt. College (W), Haji Pura, Sialkot
Govt. Graduate College (W), Changa Manga
Govt. Graduate College (W), Tandlianwala, Faisalabad
Govt Queen Mary Graduate College Lahore