Trump begins second term

DONALD Trump has taken the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United States, returning to the White House four years after he left it in defeat. In his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump, 78, took an aggressive posture, using his podium in the Capitol Rotunda to blast his predecessor, outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden. Analysts say the Trump who returned to the presidency on Monday was a Trump who appeared more confident than in his first term, as he signed a stream of executive actions aimed at beginning ‘ the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense’. “It’s all about common sense,” he said, citing a new pro-business energy policy and a crackdown on irregular migration as two of his first actions.

Trump has taken an aggressive start indicating initiation of policies and actions under his ‘America First’ approach, which might benefit Americans by ways of rejuvenation of economic activity, job generation and more resources at the disposal of the Government, which the President intends to spend for the welfare of his people and glory of his country. External Revenue Service is one of such initiatives aimed at collecting money from other countries in the shape of increased duties and taxes on imports. The Republican President has pledged tariffs of 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products, duties that may upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation. Reports say he has already directed federal agencies to evaluate US trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico with possibility of renewed trade war with these countries with repercussions for global and regional trade. Trump has received a mandate from his people, therefore, he can legitimately take steps in line with his vision of ‘America First’ but the only superpower of the globe has a responsibility towards other countries as well, which it must fulfill. Trump said he would immediately declare a national energy emergency, promising to fill up strategic oil reserves and export US energy all over the world. As energy has become a critical issue for most countries of the world, the US intention to export energy all over the world might ease the situation for many countries but much depends on details of the new policy.

Trump, who vowed during his campaign to “drill, baby, drill,” will also sign an executive order focused on Alaska, an official with the incoming administration said, adding that the state was critical to US national security and could allow exports of liquefied natural gas to other parts of the US and allies. The commitment of the new President to work for peace and security and his disapproval of wars could help promote regional and global peace provided the pledge is upheld in letter and spirit. His remarks “we have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people” could mean redefining American policy of becoming an active player in global hot spots. The President offered a grim assessment of today’s America, describing a “radical and corrupt establishment” that “cannot manage even a simple crisis at home”, an apparent nod to the wildfires that have been ravaging Los Angeles. As for bilateral relations, Pakistan has had a robust relationship with the United States spanning over decades during which the United States not only provided vital military and economic aid but also served as the major export destination for Pakistani products. Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their willingness to work with the new administration to solidify this relationship and hopefully our seasoned diplomats will succeed in keeping positive elements of the engagement intact and sorting out the point of divergence.