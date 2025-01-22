Trump’s return ushers in an unpredictable era

ON this historic morning, our family in Macomb, Michigan, woke up early to witness one of the most significant ceremonies in American history—the transfer of power from a conventional and predictable leader to a new President who embraces unpredictability as his greatest strength. Ambitious, aggressive and forceful, he has declared a firm commitment to “Make America Great Again” and has promised the dawn of a new golden era for the United States. During his inauguration as the 47th President, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation as Americans looked toward a future filled with promise and transformation. While the citizens of the United States celebrated a vision of renewed prosperity, strength and exceptionalism, the world observed with a mix of hope and uncertainty, bracing for an era defined by bold changes and dynamic leadership—a quality the new President proudly proclaimed as his defining asset.

In his inaugural speech, the President outlined an ambitious policy roadmap aimed at restoring common sense, revitalizing national security and reasserting American leadership on the global stage. His vision promised bold reforms across multiple domains, emphasizing national sovereignty, economic revival, military supremacy and a return to foundational values. The next important executive order he promised was to reclaim the Panama Canal, arguing that it was built by Americans at the cost of 38,000 lives and billions of dollars. He asserted that American ships are unfairly overcharged while passing through the canal. Strengthening his case, he claimed that the U.S. originally handed the canal over to Panama, but it later fell under Chinese influence. However, historical records show that the US transferred control to Panama in 1999 under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. This decision carries profound geopolitical consequences, as reactions from Panama, its people, its diaspora in the US and global stakeholders will shape the future of this potentially volatile and diplomatically sensitive move.

In a striking geopolitical move, he proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of Florida, symbolizing America’s renewed dominance in its own hemisphere knowing very well that renaming “Gulf of Mexico”, “Gulf of America” would be a highly provocative move with serious geopolitical risks. It could strain diplomatic relations with Mexico and Latin American nations, that may view it as an act of territorial assertiveness or revisionism. The move may fuel anti-American sentiment in the region, strengthening alliances between Latin American countries and US adversaries like China and Russia. Internationally, it would face legal challenges and resistance from global maritime organizations, undermining US diplomatic credibility. At the outset he vowed to pass executive order to declare a national emergency at the southern border. The southern border has become a vital national security concern for the United States as overtime it becomes a major conduit and hotspot for illegal immigration, drug trafficking and cross-border crime. While declaring national emergency, he emphasized using all national resources to curb unauthorized migration and illicit trade.

He said he will sign an executive order to deport millions and millions of illegal immigrants by putting an end to the controversial “Catch and Release” policy, ensuring that those who enter illegally face swift legal consequences. A key policy move includes the designation of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, signifying a no-tolerance approach to organized crime and cross-border drug trafficking. He vowed that the Alien Act will be enforced fully, ensuring that foreign criminals and gang members are swiftly removed from the country. The President addressed record inflation and rising costs, attributing them to reckless government overspending and poor energy policies. He announced a two-pronged strategy to curb government waste and reduce inflation.

To bring inflation down and make goods and services more affordable, he announced harnessing the nation’s abundant oil and gas reserves. Declaring that the US is sitting on “liquid gold,” he vowed to launch the largest drilling initiative under the slogan “Drill, Baby, Drill!”. Additionally, he pledged to lower taxes on Americans while imposing hefty tariffs on foreign imports, asserting that this approach would generate unprecedented wealth and economic prosperity for the nation. He declared that the Green New Deal would be revoked and the combustion engine revived, ensuring that Americans have the freedom to purchase cars of their choice without government-imposed restrictions. He promised that the U.S. would produce high-performance cars with unprecedented speed, emphasizing that lower energy and fuel prices, along with an increased supply of domestically manufactured vehicles, would allow Americans to drive locally made cars powered by domestically drilled oil and gas—ultimately leading to a higher standard of living.

The President vowed to immediately end all censorship, restoring free speech as a fundamental American right. He declared that state power will never again be weaponized against political opponents, ensuring that the government remains accountable to the people. The President committed to rebuilding the US Armed Forces, ensuring they focus solely on their primary mission—defeating America’s enemies. He emphasized that military success would no longer be measured by the number of battles won but by the conflicts America successfully avoids. The President spoke of an ambitious national vision, highlighting America’s pioneering spirit in industry, innovation and space exploration.

The President’s speech, however, skipped three most sticking points which he has been announcing during his pre-inauguration period, declaring Canada as 51st State of the United States, taking control of Greenland and banning Tiktok. The President has announced sweeping national and international policy decisions on his first day in office—ambitious, bold and unconventional—directly challenging power centers within the US and increasingly independent international stakeholders. Whether these lofty announcements will materialize depends heavily on the response of the ‘deep state’—the entrenched but powerful institutions within the US—as well as global actors who, unlike in the past, have grown more assertive, economically resilient and politically independent of American influence. Many of these international stakeholders have established their own power structures, which now rival the US in effectiveness and influence, making the path to implementing these policies fraught with significant geopolitical challenges.

—The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President of Pakistan.

([email protected])