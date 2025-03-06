Dubai police intensify crackdown against beggars during Ramadan

DUBAI – The Dubai police intensified crackdown against beggars in different areas during the holy month of Ramadan, the local media reported on Thursday.

The police teams have been deployed at different points and online surveillance is also being done to stop begging in Dubai. The beggars have caused huge trouble to the citizens soon after holy month of Ramazan started.

Just two days ago, Dubai police arrested nine people involved in begging on public places.

The foreign news agencies said that Dubai police formed special teams to target beggars, and took nine people into the custody during the crackdown in different areas.

The said that begging can result in a three-month jail sentence and a fine of 5,000 dirhams. They said that they appealed to the public to report beggars, and a mobile app called “Police Eye” has also been activated to report beggars.

According to Dubai police, the public can also report beggars by calling 901.

Earlier, before the start of Ramadan, Dubai police launched an awareness campaign titled “Donate Wisely”.

The goal of this campaign is to protect the public from professional beggars’ deception and to ensure that help is directed towards deserving individuals.

The police had warned the public not to be misled by the false stories of beggars roaming near roads, mosques and public places.

Dubai police said that these professional beggars exploit people’s sympathy and misuse their donations.

The police asked the public to donate only to legitimate charitable organizations and to immediately report any suspicious begging activities to the police.

Dubai police emphasized that responsible donations would not only keep the community safe but also ensure that help reached those who truly needed it.