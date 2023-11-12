The TRT Humanitarian Film Festival was organized to shed light on global humanitarian issues providing an essential platform for filmmakers to address humanitarian concerns from their unique perspectives.

This marked the festival’s fifth year and during the event, organized by Turkiye Radio and Television (TRT) in Istanbul, the participants engaged in in-depth discussions on significant topics including war, conflict, women’s rights, the climate crisis, and more, while connecting with film producers and industry professionals.

The Festival also centered on other topics including migration crisis, environmental pollution, hunger, famine, homelessness, and poverty while emphasizing importance of humanity.

The TRT Special Award at the festival was presented to film “Night” by Palestinian Director Ahmad Saleh.

On the occasion, General Director of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and Türkiye Directorate of Communications, Fahrettin Altun presented awards to the winning films at a ceremony held at the end of the Festival.

Addressing the ceremony, General Director of TRT thanked the producers and directors for their participation and said the Festival was a result of TRT’s “human-centered” approach.