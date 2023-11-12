The countrywide crackdown against power theft on Friday continued for the second straight day.In Islamabad, excellent results are being achieved during the ongoing campaign to clear IESCO region from the scourge of electricity theft. According to the details, IESCO’s operation M&T and surveillance teams are taking full action against electricity theft. During the month of November 2023, 41,000 meters of different tariffs are being checked across the region. More than 0.47 million units were charged and fines of more than 21 million were imposed on electricity thieves. 3 electricity thieves have also been arrested by the police by registering 21 FIRs IESCO Chief Executive Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that electricity thieves do not deserve any relaxation.