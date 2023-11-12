Islamabad Capital Police Sumbal police team apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession, a public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directives, the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.

The accused was identified as Raza Ullah. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed his involvement in numerous bike lifting incidents. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.—NNI