Tricky situation

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has characterized the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict as an “easy one” to resolve and while Qatar is set to host peace talks between the two countries, the situation remains intricate when viewed against the backdrop of recent statements and actions from both Islamabad and Kabul.

Implementing its repeated warnings in letter and spirit, Pakistan again targeted terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan on Friday in response to an attack on a military installation in North Waziristan. Incidents were reported from the Angoor Adda region and across Afghanistan’s Urgun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, as security sources claimed that precision strikes were conducted against hideouts of the outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, reportedly killing dozens of fighters. The outlawed group claimed responsibility for the attack on Khaddi Fort in Mir Ali, where a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of a military camp before attempting to stage an incursion earlier in the day.

The US President might have genuine reasons to be optimistic but his remarks can best be described as a simplistic view of a complex scenario as Pakistan is dealing with a country with a history of broken pledges and disrespect to mutual understanding. The Pakistan Foreign Office too had termed the ongoing conflict as ‘complex but solvable’. However, what happened during the ceasefire is an indication that the journey towards a durable peace might not be an easy one. The two countries agreed to extend the ceasefire (which was initially for 48 hours) till conclusion of Doha talks but atmosphere for talks stands vitiated by continuation of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan by Afghanistan-based terrorist groups. In this backdrop, Defence Minister Kh. Muhammad Asif issued a hard-hitting statement declaring that the relationship with Kabul would no longer be like it was in the past. “There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price”, he added. All this is understandable as Pakistan tried its best to engage Kabul in talks and in fact, commitments were made by the Taliban regime not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan but these pledges never materialized.

The severity of the problem is highlighted by the fact that 10,347 incidents of terror were reported in Pakistan since assumption of power by Taliban resulting in martyrdom of 3,844 people including civilians, military and law-enforcing agencies. The situation has assumed dangerous dimensions as underlined by the Foreign Office, which has said that Afghanistan has become a central breeding ground for global terrorism. It warned the international community against complacency, adding, “We do not have to wait for a big disaster happening at the global scale before we take remedial action. This fire will spread. This has to be stopped.” In fact, the internal community has a responsibility to complement efforts of Pakistan aimed at eliminating the remnants of terrorism as it left Afghanistan in chaotic conditions with serious consequences for security and peace of Pakistan and the entire region. Pakistan is taking all possible measures including strict vigilance on the western border and the decision to deport all illegally residing Afghans to their homeland. A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ruled out any further extension for Afghan refugees “illegally” residing in Pakistan, directing provincial governments and relevant authorities to ensure their “swift and dignified” repatriation. Pakistan was forced to devise a strict policy vis-à-vis Afghan refugees as evidence suggested Afghans were involved in most of the terror incidents in the country. It is quite obvious that Pakistan is taking all necessary measures to address the challenge of terrorism but the situation becomes complicated due to the Indo-Afghan nexus and the world should take note of it.