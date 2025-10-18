Confession from the mountains

FOR decades, militant organizations in Balochistan have sustained themselves on a carefully engineered narrative of deprivation, revenge and alienation.

This narrative, rooted in the memories of past insurgencies and tribal affiliations, exploited economic disparities, missing persons and regional underdevelopment not to seek solutions but to perpetuate anger and mistrust. Cultural symbols, student fronts and emotionally charged rhetoric were systematically employed to recruit youth into militancy. What could have been legitimate socio-political grievances were instead transformed into ideological weapons that prolonged instability and violence.

In recent months, however, a significant shift has emerged. Former Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) commander Gulzar Imam Shambay, in a candid interview with ARY News, dismantled this long-standing militant paradigm. Once a key figure in the insurgency, Shambay publicly acknowledged that armed resistance has delivered nothing to the Baloch people except bloodshed, displacement and despair. His statement represents not just personal transformation but an ideological rupture an insider’s acknowledgment that the militant formula has failed both morally and strategically.

Shambay’s remarks carry profound implications. He emphasized that the only viable path forward lies in dialogue with the state, not in foreign patronage or violence under the guise of resistance. His critique exposes the internal contradictions of militancy movements that claimed to fight for dignity ended up eroding the very social fabric they sought to protect.

Equally revealing was Shambay’s account of Ghaffar Langov, father of activist Mahrang Baloch, whom he identified as a former commander of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and a close associate of Sardar Khair Bakhsh Marri. Langov’s role in orchestrating armed operations in Qalat, Mastung and Turbat underlines a generational continuity between insurgent networks and current protest movements. The public narrative of “missing persons” and “human rights” is often manipulated as a moral cover for the same separatist agenda that has inflicted immense suffering upon innocent civilians.

This continuity is what gives the current wave of activism its dangerous ambiguity. What appears as civic dissent frequently inherits the ideological DNA of militancy, a strategy of perpetuating confrontation through new faces and civilian fronts. Yet figures like Gulzar Shambay mark a decisive turning point: they validate that the path of violence is exhausted and that genuine empowerment lies in political participation, reconciliation and governance reform.

The lesson is not merely political; it is deeply social. Sustainable peace in Balochistan demands investment in education, employment and healthcare, not in propaganda or paramilitarism. Issues such as missing persons and development deficits can be resolved only through constitutional and democratic frameworks, not through the continuation of an armed mythology.

History offers precedents. Former insurgent leaders like Mir Hazar Khan Marri, once close to Khair Bakhsh Marri, came to the same realization in exile: the gun cannot heal what dialogue can. As journalist Ammar Masood notes in his book “Mazahamat se Mufaahimat Tak” (From Resistance to Reconciliation), mature Baloch leadership now recognizes that the future belongs not to rebellion but to reason.

Balochistan stands at a crossroads between the ghosts of past insurgencies and the promise of political maturity. The transition from militancy to dialogue, as embodied by Gulzar Imam Shambay’s transformation, offers a historic opportunity to redefine the province’s destiny on the principles of peace, participation and national inclusion.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.