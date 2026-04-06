Travel Update: PIA suspends Flights to China, Malaysia and Gulf amid Fuel Crisis

ISLAMABAD – Update for those travelling on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the country’s national air carrier suspended flights to key destinations including Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and several Gulf countries, with the exception of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing the soaring cost of jet fuel.

The recently privatized airline revealed that flights to Beijing will stop from April 11, and Kuala Lumpur from April 14, while operations to Gulf nations remain on hold until the end of April. Even flights to the UAE, though continuing, have been slashed to just 16 per week.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed from $85–$90 per barrel to a staggering $150–$200 per barrel in recent weeks, driven by Middle East tensions and global supply chain disruptions. The ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran has severely disrupted energy flows and shipping routes, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“Following the fourth surge in expensive jet fuel, PIA management had no choice but to take tough measures,” the airline said. “The entire burden cannot be passed onto passengers, forcing strict operational decisions.”

The crisis is hitting hard as jet fuel accounts for up to a quarter of airline operating costs, and PIA, already burdened with over $2.8 billion in losses, is feeling the pinch. Local reports indicate jet fuel in Pakistan recently jumped Rs40 per litre to Rs517.17.

Earlier, Arif Habib, Chairman of the PIA Consortium, said PIA could be forced to close if soaring jet fuel prices continue. Fuel costs have jumped nearly 150% since March, reaching Rs472 per litre, leaving the national carrier struggling to survive.

He blamed government’s recent price hikes as “unsustainable” and cautioned that continuing this policy risks shutting down the airline. With fuel accounting for up to 40% of airline expenses, domestic tickets have surged by Rs10,000–15,000 and international fares by Rs30,000–40,000.

Habib warned that unless the government reverses the increase, PIA’s operations could grind to a halt, threatening the affordability of air travel for ordinary Pakistanis and Pakistan’s competitiveness in global aviation.

The airline lately ended fare discounts for students, senior citizens, and journalists, keeping only concessions for children and newborns. The airline, privatized in December, was acquired by a consortium led by the Arif Habib Group, which bought a 75% stake for Rs135 billion.