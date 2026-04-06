Islamabad Traffic Police Go Green with EVs to save fuel amid oil crisis

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police gets fleet of sleek, battery-powered electric vehicles, in another smart move to cut fuel costs while keeping the city moving smoothly.

These Electric Vehicles, which are part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s bold vision to modernize transportation, are capable of covering up to 400kms on a single charge, and will help save money, proving that even in a fuel crisis, innovation can keep Pakistan moving forward.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed urgent need to promote electric vehicles (EVs) across Pakistan amid rising global petroleum prices and growing pressure on the country’s foreign reserves.

Speaking at a ceremony held for the induction of eco-smart electric vehicles into the fleet of the Islamabad Capital Traffic Police, the prime minister said the transition toward electric mobility was no longer optional but necessary for the country’s economic stability and environmental sustainability. He urged all provinces and law enforcement agencies to follow Islamabad’s example by adopting similar energy-efficient initiatives.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Interior provided 15 battery-powered electric vehicles to the traffic police. These vehicles operate entirely without petrol or diesel, marking a major shift toward cleaner transportation in the capital. Officials revealed that another batch of electric vehicles will soon be added, further expanding the eco-friendly fleet.

The premier said such steps could play a vital role in reducing Pakistan’s fuel import bill and protecting its precious foreign exchange reserves. He also praised the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, and his team for successfully launching the initiative. The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, senior police officials, and relevant authorities, highlighting the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s transportation and law-enforcement infrastructure.

The introduction of eco-smart vehicles is part of the government’s broader energy-saving strategy and EV policy vision. Officials said work on fuel-efficient transport policies and electric vehicle adoption had already begun before the current regional tensions, enabling authorities to move forward with procurement despite ongoing economic challenges.

IG Islamabad Police also briefed PM on the operational details of the initiative. Each vehicle will be staffed by a dedicated team consisting of a captain, a male responder, another responder, and a driver, all wearing specially designed uniforms. These electric patrol vehicles will be deployed on major roads and key avenues of Islamabad to help maintain smooth traffic flow and improve response efficiency.

These EVs are expected to save around half million per month in fuel and operational costs. Authorities further revealed that the initial procurement cost of each EV could be recovered within just 13 to 14 months, making the initiative both environmentally and economically beneficial.

Officials also confirmed that an additional 15 electric vehicles will soon be inducted into the traffic police fleet as part of the federal government’s modern traffic management plan, signaling a broader push toward sustainable and technology-driven urban mobility in the country.