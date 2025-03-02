Transport for rural women

In pursuit of development, rural areas often find themselves left behind.

Basic amenities like reliable trans-portation, proper sanitation and infrastructure are frequently sidelined in favour of urban-centric projects.

However, in an encouraging shift, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is making significant strides to address these inequities and transform rural life.

Following the launch of Suthra Punjab initiative, which also focuses on improving sanitation by cleaning drains and streets in rural areas, the announcement of a dedicated bus service for rural women marks another groundbreaking move.

What makes this initiative truly remarkable is its potential to empower rural women in multiple ways.

For young girls, this new transportation system will make it easier to access higher educa-tion, opening doors to opportunities previously out of reach.

For rural women involved in agriculture or small businesses, buses will provide a reliable means of transporting their produce to markets, facilitating economic independence and improving their livelihoods.

Maryam Nawaz’s focus on rural population is com-mendable, as it addresses long-standing issues that have been largely ignored in the past.

Her push for an inter-village transport plan and a mass transit system for remote districts signals a commitment to holistic development that includes those most in need.

This approach is both practical and empowering, as it ensures that rural women, who have long borne the brunt of mobility challenges, now have the means to step out of their constrained environments.

This bus service initiative is a powerful reminder that development should be inclusive.

By focusing on rural women, Maryam Nawaz is not just improving lives, she is fostering a future where women have the freedom, dignity and opportunities to thrive.

It is indeed a step in the right direction for Punjab’s rural development and other provinces should follow the suit.