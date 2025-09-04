Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT, CVT new registration fee for 2025 announced

LAHORE – All-new Toyota Yaris 1.3 is a compact sedan that sets a new standard in its segment by combining sleek design, cutting-edge features, and reliable performance.

The new model brings together advanced engineering and refined aesthetics, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to innovation and driver satisfaction.

The exterior of the new Toyota Yaris is a visual standout, characterized by a modern and elevated appearance.

With its bold lines and powerful framework, the design exudes confidence and road presence. The updated styling ensures that the Yaris not only performs well but also makes a strong statement wherever it goes.

When it comes to interior, the Toyota Yaris focuses on delivering comfort and luxury, transforming daily commutes into relaxing journeys. Ergonomically designed seats, refined materials, and thoughtful cabin details create a welcoming environment for both driver and passengers.

A key feature in the interior is the Multi-Information Display (MID) system, which enhances the overall driving experience.

The all-new Yaris continues Toyota’s tradition of delivering reliable and efficient vehicles. It comes with 1.3L NR Engine that is optimized for fuel efficiency and smooth everyday driving

Safety remains at the core of the Yaris’ design. The vehicle is equipped with 3 SRS airbags (Driver, Passenger, and Knee) that provide critical protection in the event of a serious collision.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Prices

The price of Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while its CVT version is available for Rs4,835,000.

New Excise Registration Fee

It is mandatory for the buyer of a new Toyota Yaris to get it registered with the Punjab excise department to avoid any legal action.

The Punjab excise department charges two percent of the value of the vehicle in wake of the new registration fee.

As the price of Yaris 1.3 GLI MT stands at Rs4,649,000, the two percent will be Rs92,980. The two percent of CVT’s value is Rs96,700.

You can visit the excise office to know about the actual charges in rupees.