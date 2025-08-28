Towards respectful economy and policing

Hashim Abro, Adv M Waseem Abro

IT is always a people’s economy that puts people and places first.

It meets local needs, here and everywhere, now and in the future. It simply means that the investments, enterprises and transactions that make up the local economy are designed around national and social values of the society. It really augurs well that our present rulers and economic managers are striving their best for a respectful economy and policing system. The economy governed by the people, for the people and policing truly serving the people.

The ruling class appears to be serious and sincere for the wellbeing of the masses. The investors and entrepreneurs are investing to their optimal levels because of investment-friendly policies of the present rulers and credibility of our law enforcement agencies and effective improved service delivery of the justice system. All this that we see and experience in our Pakistan society today is evidence of a higher moral threshold, because morality really matters in the eyes of present rulers.

When it comes to effective policing, every possible effort is being made to modernize our policing to combat crimes. An effective application and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will stand in good stead to enhance policing efficiency and criminal investigation strategy. Using the Innovations Diffusion theory and the System theory, our Police, Prosecution and other related organizations utilize technological innovations to their advantage. The benefits that can accrue from AI include crime prevention and detection through Unmanned Aerial Systems, Facial Recognition Systems, Gunfire Detection, DNA Analysis, AI Security Cameras, Pretrial Release, Parole and Public safety video and image analysis.

Given the challenges and benefits of AI, strategies for enhancing law enforcement can, therefore, be easily forecast. Meaningfully investing in Information Communication Technologies by the present government is the starting point for enhancing law enforcement through Artificial Intelligence. Human capital development is also another critical area that should be reinforced by sustainable strategies for employee retention.

National Police Bureau (NPB) based in Islamabad is seriously and sincerely striving for respectful policing and effective public safety measures. Since NPB acts as a national forum for all police organizations, often and on it provides policy inputs to the federal government on matters related to police and policing, law and order, internal security and the rule of lawIn this digital age, the NBP and its partners at national and provincial level aim to maintain public order and safety through a multi-faceted approach that includes community policing initiatives, technological advancements and a focus on building trust and confidence with the public. It really augurs well.

For more respectful policing in these challenging times, it is proposed that the NPB must put a strong emphasis on community engagement, proactive crime prevention and upholding the law with fairness and impartiality. Peoples’ economy and smart policing based on technological advancement and data analysis should be the prime concern through the length and breadth of the country. That’s the only way to move forward honourably in the comity of nations.

—Hashim Abro is a regular columnist and Muhammad Waseem Abro is a lawyer based in Islamabad.

