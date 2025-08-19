Total Lunar Eclipse September 2025 – Date, time and visibility in Pakistan

KARACHI – The upcoming total lunar eclipse or chand grahan of 2025 will occur on 7 and 8 September 2025, as per the data available on official website of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align so that the moon passes into earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of earth’s shadow, called the umbra.

When the moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Such lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this colour.

Lunar Eclipse Timings

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 20:28 PST on 7 September while the partial eclipse at 21:27 PST, total eclipse at 22:31 and it will reach maximum eclipse at 23:12 PST on same night.

However, the total eclipse will end 23:53 PST on 7 September while penumbral eclipse ended 01:55 PST on 8 September. Where Will Lunar Eclipse be Visible?

This astronomical phenomenon will be visible across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, western parts of North America, eastern South America, and over the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, and Antarctica.

Pakistan will also be among the countries where the eclipse can be observed in its full glory, weather permitting.