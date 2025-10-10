Toshakhana-II case: What statements Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi recorded before court?

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, submitted their written statements before the accountability court in the Toshakhana-II case, rejecting all allegations and terming the case “fabricated and politically motivated.”

According to the statement recorded under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Imran Khan questioned whether any action could be taken merely for not reporting a gift under the 2018 Toshakhana policy. He stated that the gifts in question were received between May 7 and 10, 2021, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later initiated a case over them.

Khan maintained that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had no jurisdiction in the matter as the Toshakhana rules were silent on its involvement. He contended that on this basis, both he and his wife should be acquitted. The PTI founder alleged that baseless cases had been filed against him since November 2022.

He further said that prosecution witness Inamullah Shah could not be trusted, claiming that Shah was dismissed from the Prime Minister’s Office for “dishonestly drawing two salaries” and had previously worked as part of Jahangir Tareen’s group. Imran added that Shah, when appearing as a witness in the earlier NAB reference, did not mention the Bulgari jewelry set.

Bushra Bibi denies undervaluation allegations

In her statement, Bushra Bibi said she legally retained the Bulgari jewelry set after paying for it as per Toshakhana rules and denied instructing anyone to undervalue the gift. She clarified that Inamullah Shah was employed at both the PTI Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s House and was terminated after being found to have received two salaries.

She further questioned, “If it is assumed that Inamullah Shah gave me a benefit of Rs 3.2 billion in May 2021, why was he dismissed just two months later for drawing an extra Rs 70,000 salary?”

Bushra Bibi asserted that NAB lacked jurisdiction in the matter and that the valuation report from Italy could not be accepted as evidence. She alleged that the NAB chairman had unlawfully granted a pardon to witness Sohaib Abbasi on May 23, 2024, and dismissed claims that she ever sent a message through Inamullah Shah to reduce the gift’s value.

She said FIA never carried out any investigation and submitted fabricated reports in violation of its own rules. “In the Toshakhana-I case, neither Inamullah Shah nor Sohaib Abbasi mentioned the Bulgari set,” she added.

Bushra Bibi also stated that she was a pardah-observing woman who never took part in political activities. She said the Islamabad High Court had already ruled that FIA had no authority to pursue the case, adding that “no one can be punished twice for the same offence, as is being done in the Toshakhana cases.”

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court had provided both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi with questionnaires comprising 29 questions each under Section 342, to which the couple submitted their written replies on Thursday.