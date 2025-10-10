Govt announces holiday on October 20

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 20 in observance of the Hindu festival of Diwali.

The announcement comes as part of the provincial government’s efforts to celebrate and respect the traditions of the minority community.

A notification issued by the provincial authorities confirmed that all government offices in Sindh will remain closed on Monday, October 20, to allow the Hindu community to celebrate the festival of lights.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to recognizing and honoring the cultural and religious practices of its diverse population.

Diwali, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, is widely celebrated by the Hindu community across Pakistan, and the public holiday is expected to offer people a chance to participate in the celebrations with their families.