Teefi Butt extradited from Dubai in Ameer Balaj murder case in Lahore

LAHORE – The prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan, also known as Teefi Butt, has been extradited from Dubai to Pakistan, police confirmed on Friday.

The sources said that Teefi Butt appeared before a Dubai court, where the judge inquired about his willingness to return to Pakistan. He reportedly agreed to face the pending cases against him.

Following the court proceedings, Dubai authorities handed him over to a Punjab Police team, which brought him to Lahore under tight security.

The officials said Teefi Butt was arrested dramatically in Dubai during a private gathering, a development that came to light on October 4.

The Lahore Police had earlier secured a red warrant through Interpol for his arrest.

After the murder of Ameer Balaj, Teefi Butt had fled from Islamabad to Glasgow. He later traveled to Dubai to renew his UK visa after it expired, where he was ultimately apprehended and returned to Pakistan to face justice.