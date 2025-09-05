Gold ends week in Pakistan, touching New High of Rs377,900 per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan wrapped up the week on stronger note, hitting fresh high as international rates continued their upward trend on Friday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of bullion jumping by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs377,900 while rate for 10 grams also advanced by Rs1,029, reaching Rs323,988.

Today Gold Price

Date Gold Price per tola 5 Sept 2025 Rs377,900 4 Sept 2025 Rs376,700 3 Sept 2025 Rs376,700 2 Sept 2025 Rs370,700 1 Sept 2025 Rs370,700 30 Aug 2025 Rs367,400 29 Aug 2025 Rs363,800 28 Aug 2025 Rs362,600 27 Aug 2025 Rs361,700

Earlier this week, gold had remained stable at Rs376,700 per tola after posting record gains.

In the global market, bullion was quoted at $3,552 per ounce, up $12 from the previous session, with a $20 premium, APGJSA reported.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs4,315 per tola.