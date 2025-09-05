Gold ends week in Pakistan, touching New High of Rs377,900 per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan wrapped up the week on stronger note, hitting fresh high as international rates continued their upward trend on Friday.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of bullion jumping by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs377,900 while rate for 10 grams also advanced by Rs1,029, reaching Rs323,988.
Today Gold Price
|Date
|Gold Price per tola
|5 Sept 2025
|Rs377,900
|4 Sept 2025
|Rs376,700
|3 Sept 2025
|Rs376,700
|2 Sept 2025
|Rs370,700
|1 Sept 2025
|Rs370,700
|30 Aug 2025
|Rs367,400
|29 Aug 2025
|Rs363,800
|28 Aug 2025
|Rs362,600
|27 Aug 2025
|Rs361,700
Earlier this week, gold had remained stable at Rs376,700 per tola after posting record gains.
In the global market, bullion was quoted at $3,552 per ounce, up $12 from the previous session, with a $20 premium, APGJSA reported.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs4,315 per tola.
Per Tola Gold price hits Rs357,200 in Pakistan after another jump