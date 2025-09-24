Top Islamic body recommends Severe Punishment for Engineer Ali Mirza over ‘blasphemy’

ISLAMABAD – Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza remained behind bars over his controversial remarks as social media sensations of blasphemy charges, and now Islamic Ideological Council has officially declared him blasphemer after detailed review of his statements.

The council said Mirza’s remarks equal to blasphemy and were made without any legitimate religious purpose. It further ruled that Mirza is deserving of severe punitive action under Shariah.

The council stressed that blasphemous statements can only be mentioned for educational or corrective purposes and repeating insulting remarks about Prophet without necessity is strictly forbidden.

The council’s decision reinforces principle that religious statements, especially about Prophet Muhammad SAW, must be made responsibly, and any unnecessary blasphemous remarks are considered a grave violation of Shariah.

Engineer Mirza remains a controversial figure for several years. His lectures, widely shared on social media, have drawn both thousands of followers and numerous critics. He claims to be a non-sectarian Muslim promoting unity within the Muslim community but is known to critique multiple Islamic sects, which has contributed to the formation of a loosely organized following around his teachings.

Mirza was previously arrested by Jhelum Police under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) due to concerns over public safety. Following complaints, a formal case under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him. He is currently detained in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Over the years, his controversial statements sparked widespread debate in Pakistan, resulted in multiple legal cases, and even led to assassination attempts. His critical views on early Islamic figures have frequently caused public disputes with other religious scholars, making him a polarizing figure in the religious community.