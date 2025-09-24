Sanam Javed’s sister Falak arrested by NCCIA for defaming Govt, State Institutions

ISLAMABAD – Falak Javed Khan, social media activist and sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed, has been arrested by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency NCCIA for allegedly defaming government officials and state institutions.

As per available information, Sanam used social media portals for defamatory campaign against government and state institutions. NCCIa officials are yet to share more details about it later.

Falak was reportedly hiding for last few weeks in Islamabad. She was moving between Sukh Chayn Residence and Kazani Heights apartments.

PTI reacted strongly, condemning the arrest as illegal and calling for her immediate release. Sanam Javed called her sister’s arrest as an outright “abduction,” extending support to accused as “a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a fearless voice for many in Pakistan.”

Where is Falak Javaid Khan? She was disappeared by plainclothes security officials yesterday but has not been produced in any Police station or Court. #EndEnforcedDissapearences #ReleaseFalakJavaidKhan pic.twitter.com/KD2o5Crzzr — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) September 24, 2025

She urged masses to raise their voice for Falak Javed, saying her life is in serious danger. We strongly condemn this unlawful abduction and demand justice and her immediate release,” Sanam wrote, highlighting the escalating tensions surrounding her sister’s arrest.

Earlier, journalist Hassan Ayub had posted on X that Falak had engaged in “illegal activities” on social media, making “false allegations against government personalities and state institutions” in violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). He said police investigation is ongoing to uncover the facts, stating, “The law is equal for everyone and they will have to answer for their actions.”

Despite growing uproar, authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest, leaving supporters and the public anxiously awaiting updates.