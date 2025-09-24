Cars and Bikes with overdue Fines to be auctioned by Lahore Traffic Police

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police is tightening noose around motorists who have long ignored their e-challans, making it clear that overdue fines will no longer be taken lightly after new proposal.

Lahore Traffic Police announced new initiative to auction bikes and cars whose owners failed to pay their e-challans. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Athar Waheed said over 100 bikes are currently in police custody with e-challans exceeding Rs100,000 each. The fines range from Rs. 103,000 to Rs375,000.

Dr. Waheed said that the new campaign, launched in September 2025, is stern and introduces vehicle auctioning as a measure to enforce compliance. In the future, non-payment of fines could even lead to property confiscation.

Traffic Police conducted ‘Top 100 Defaulters Crackdown’ in May, issuing notices to 1,000 defaulters, including government vehicles. The ‘Record-Breaking Recovery’ campaign in June recovered Rs30 million, while August and September saw social media drive titled “Follow the Law and Pay Your Challan.” During this period, 300 vehicles were seized, and 73 departments were issued warning letters.

Driving License Suspension

Under the new regulations, violators of 25 different traffic rules will face fines ranging from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 20,000, along with point deductions. Two to four points will be deducted per violation, and accumulating 20 points in a year could lead to license suspension for 2 months to 1 year.

Overspeeding fines will range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 20,000, traffic signal violations from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 15,000, overloading from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 15,000, one-way violations from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 15,000, reckless driving from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 15,000, and improper use of pressure horns from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Currently, minor violations are being fined between Rs. 100 and Rs. 500. Only five specific violations are being fined up to Rs. 2,000 under court orders.

The Traffic Police’s summary of the new regulations will soon be presented to the cabinet. Once approved, the rules will be enforced across Punjab, marking a significant step toward stricter traffic law compliance in Lahore.