Top 3 selling cars of 2025 in Pakistan revealed – Check list

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) has shared complete data of cars sale in Pakistan during first two months (July-August) of running fiscal year 2025-26.

The data showed that 17,192 cars were sold during the period reflecting 40.06 percent increase in the sales compared to 12,274 of last year.

There are three top-performing cars on the sales chart which are manufactured by the Toyota Indus Motors and Pak Suzuki.

Top 3 Selling Cars

Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars sale saw a whooping increase of 86.11 percent as total 4,971 units were sold compared to 2,671 sold during first two months of the previous fiscal year.

Suzuki Alto has also made it to the Top 3 selling cars in Pakistan as 6,520 units were sold compared to 4,892 during last year.

Meanwhile, the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also surged 56.66 percent from 3,254 units to 5,098 units, the PAMA data revealed.

The production of Suzuki Alto also swelled from 3,442 units last year to 11,046 units, witnessing whooping increase of 220.19 percent.

List of Top 3 Selling Cars in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Yaris

Furthermore, the production of Suzuki Swift also surged from 1,245 units to 2,239 units, reflecting an increase of 79.83 percent whereas the production of Hyundai Elantra increased to 286 units from 103 units.

The production of Hyundai Sonata also soared to 226 from 97 units during the months under view while the production of Suzuki Cultus increased to 699 units during July-August 2025.