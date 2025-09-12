Pakistan’s biggest plastic exhibition concludes in Karachi

KARACHI – The 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition 2025 concluded at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday.

This is Pakistan’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for the plastic, printing, and packaging industries. This year’s edition welcomed over 550 companies from more than 30 countries, which showcased modern machinery, sustainable packaging, and advanced printing technologies.

The three-day event, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd drew thousands of visitors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, resulting in new business leads, partnerships, and investment opportunities.

The expo attracted strong interest from local manufacturers and exporters, with many companies signing MoUs during the event. International delegations also showed confidence in Pakistan’s growing market, especially in sustainable packaging and advanced machinery.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, said: “3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan has become more than just an exhibition. It is now a gateway for investment, innovation, and collaboration. The overwhelming response this year shows that Pakistan is ready to embrace eco-friendly solutions and advanced technologies that will shape the industry’s future.”

With record participation and strong international interest, 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan 2025 has once again proven to be the region’s leading industry exhibition, reinforcing Pakistan’s role as a growing hub for sustainable packaging, advanced printing, and industrial innovation.