LLB curriculum revised, duration period reduced

MANSEHRA – Hazara University has approved the revised curriculum of the BS (Law)/LLB program, as directed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The approval was granted during the 34th meeting of the Academic Council of the university and it was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan.

Under the revised structure, the duration of the program has been reduced to four years, effective from the Fall Semester 2025.

The council also discussed measures to introduce innovation in ongoing research activities and considered important decisions regarding the launch of new academic programs.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan said that the Academic Council is a vital statutory body of the university, with members bringing valuable experience, scholarly expertise, and vision to enhance the institution’s academic and research standards.

Khan urged Deans and Professors to take collective and effective steps to improve curricula so that students and scholars are better equipped with modern and competitive education and research skills.

The meeting was attended by the Deans of all four faculties, Chairmen of teaching departments, and relevant administrative officers.