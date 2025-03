Iftar Time in Lahore on March 3, 2025 Monday is 06:02PM, while Sehri Time was 05:07 AM.

Muslims in Lahore are observing the second day of Ramadan today as part of their daily routine, fasting begins with the Sehri and ends with Iftar at sunset.

Iftar Time in Lahore Today

Day SEHRI IFTAR DATE 2 05:07 AM 6:02 PM 02 Mar 2025

Iftar Time in Karachi Today

Date Sehri Iftar 03 Mar, 2025 05:36 AM 6:36 PM

Iftar Time in Islamabad Today