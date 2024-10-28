AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

TNA Test 2024 – Update from education department for teachers

New Date For Tna Test Announced Amid Teachers Boycott
LAHORE – The Department of Education in Punjab has decided to avail the services of security agencies for the conduct of the Teachers’ Training and Assessment (TNA) test in a safe environment.

The department has written a letter to all district deputy commissioners in this regard. The letter states that some elements are involved in threatening educators and harassing women.

These individuals are intimidating teachers to prevent them from taking the TNA test.

The letter from education department further states that deputy commissioners should ensure security at the centers and take measures to protect teachers.

According to the spokesperson for the Department of Education, the decision to deploy security personnel was made to ensure the safety of teachers.

The test will last 40 minutes, with a grace period for connectivity issues, covering Pedagogy, Cognitive Skills, and Intelligence Questions.

