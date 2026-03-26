Time to protect our biodiversity

P Senthil S Durai

FIRST off, many Asian countries are now facing various big-ticket projects on public facilities involving the vast tracts of greenfield areas and green belts that will be ultimately destroyed.

Therefore, such issues involving biodiversity should be handled with utmost care; failing to do so, serious consequences will be on the cards.

For this purpose, biodiversity and agriculture should be vigorously supported by all. I have long been a strong advocate for nature, actively participating in agricultural activities and planting trees in my native areas of Korkai, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Recently, I came across shocking sound bites on CNN. First up, it is about the appalling reference to the air quality in Asian countries like India [in New Delhi] and Pakistan [in Lahore].

As a reader, I have long been writing [Initially, I had started writing during my college time in the late 1990s] to most Asian English newspapers on various topics like economy, politics and environmental issues like climate crisis – not criticizing any country in particular but encouraging all out there and focusing on good relationship between Asian countries despite differences of opinion. I did write about the good things from the West, like the Amazon rainforest on the American continent. Regarding the Asian region, it has been a beautiful hub of everything in the world, like the Himalayas, dense forest areas, deeper seas and broad rivers. I have been positively talking about all these things around there in Asia, apart from the West.

There have been large rivers, such as the Thamirabarani, dense forests and plantation fields in my native areas. In my strong opinion, environmental pollution is closely related to overcrowding and population growth, which I have observed in my professional areas, such as Mumbai. How so? Therefore, it is the collective responsibility of everyone in the world to address environmental hazards promptly. I think politicians are all speaking “off the record.”

CNN and the BBC have expanded their commercial presence in Asia, competing with Western companies. They should only discuss legitimate aspects of Asia and not the other way around. I have been maintaining my passion and respect for all media houses, such as CNN. Here comes an interesting story on “the practice of sanitation.” Some time ago, I worked as an English trainer at a renowned Christian school in Kaliyakkavilai, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu.

I used to visit many interesting places nearby. All these areas—such as Kaliyakkavilai, Marthandam, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari—are predominantly inhabited by Tamils and Keralites. Interestingly, I always found the roads and streets spotless, completely free of human waste [I am not referring to general filth on the streets]. In places like Marthandam and Kaliyakkavilai, 100 percent sanitary conditions are the norm. Even children are not allowed to defecate in the open. This reflects an inborn cultural habit and a deeply ingrained sense of hygiene among the local people.

The neighbouring Indian State of Kerala has now achieved many milestones in maintaining a clean environment. The people and authorities in Kerala, including those in Marthandam, Kaliyakkavilai and Kanyakumari, have set a fine example worthy of emulation by others. In a nutshell, there is an interesting message originating from Kerala culture. The people in Kerala are having a beautiful experiment with nature. They are living and working healthily. The message is evident for all of us to learn from their culture. Way to go!

—The writer is based in Maharashtra, India.

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