Strait of Hormuz: A precarious test for US power projection

THE ongoing conflict in the Middle East has reached a stage where the outcome increasingly hinges on a single 21-mile-wide waterway: the Strait of Hormuz.

Investor Ray Dalio framed the situation starkly in mid-March 2026: “It all comes down to who controls the Strait of Hormuz.” His point is not about the strait’s intrinsic value—though it carries roughly 20–21 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate, plus 20% of global LNG—but about what happens if the United States and its allies cannot guarantee unrestricted passage through it. The conflict’s “final battle,” in Dalio’s view, will be fought over effective control of this chokepoint and the outcome will reveal the limits of current US military and diplomatic leverage in a region where Iran holds significant asymmetric advantages.

Since late February 2026, US and Israeli airstrikes have targeted Iranian nuclear, missile and command facilities. Iran has responded with missile barrages, drone swarms and attacks on commercial shipping. By mid-March, more than a dozen tankers had been struck or harassed, war-risk insurance premiums for Gulf transits had risen to levels last seen during the 2019 tanker crisis and daily traffic had fallen noticeably from the normal 100+ vessels.

The strait’s geography amplifies Iran’s position. The shipping lanes lie entirely within Iranian territorial waters on the northern side, giving Tehran legal authority to regulate passage under certain conditions and practical ability to threaten it with shore-based anti-ship missiles (including the Ghadir, Qader and Noor families), naval mines, fast-attack craft and submarines. Iran has repeatedly demonstrated these capabilities in exercises and in limited actions during the 1980s Tanker War and the 2019 incidents. Current assessments indicate Iran maintains several thousand naval mines and hundreds of short- and medium-range anti-ship systems along the coast. Even partial disruption—through mining, selective harassment or electronic jamming—can force rerouting, delay cargoes and drive up freight and insurance costs without a full closure.

The economic stakes are immediate and measurable. Roughly 20–27% of global seeaborne oil trade and 20% of world LNG transits the strait. In 2025, an average of 20.9 million barrels per day of crude and products moved through it, with 90% destined for Asia. A sustained reduction of even 30–50% of this flow would remove 6–10 million barrels per day from the market, a volume comparable to the combined output of several OPEC members. Past disruptions provide benchmarks: the 1973 embargo and 1990–91 Gulf War both triggered price spikes and recessions in consuming nations. Modelling by energy consultancies suggests a prolonged Hormuz closure could push Brent prices toward $150–$200 per barrel in extreme scenarios, depending on strategic reserve releases and alternative routing capacity.

The US faces a difficult position. Naval escorts and mine-countermeasures operations can protect individual convoys, but securing the entire 90-mile-long strait against persistent asymmetric threats is resource-intensive and politically costly. The US has already drawn down emergency stockpiles and coordinated with the IEA for additional releases, while easing some sanctions on Russian exports to offset potential shortfalls. Yet these are stop-gap measures. Alternative pipelines (Saudi Arabia’s Petroline, UAE’s Fujairah route, Iraq’s Ceyhan line) have a combined spare capacity of roughly 4–5 million barrels per day—far short of replacing Hormuz volumes. Rerouting around Africa adds 15–20 days and substantial costs to Asian deliveries.

Iran’s strategy exploits this asymmetry. Tehran does not need to close the strait completely to impose pain; sporadic attacks, mine-laying warnings and electronic interference are sufficient to raise risk premiums and slow traffic. Each incident forces insurers, charterers and owners to recalculate exposure, creating a de-facto tax on Gulf oil. The longer the uncertainty persists, the greater the cumulative economic drag on global growth, particularly in Asia, where China (37.7% of Hormuz crude exports), India (14.7%), South Korea (12%) and Japan (10.9%) are the largest recipients.

For the United States, the situation tests core elements of its post-Cold War posture: the ability to project power into critical maritime domains and to secure access to energy arteries on which allies depend. Failure to restore reliable transit would signal a meaningful erosion of influence, especially if Iran emerges with the ability to negotiate terms for passage. Dalio compares this to historical precedents: the Dutch lost global primacy in the 17th century when they could no longer guarantee sea-lane security, and Britain’s retreat after the 1956 Suez Crisis marked the end of its ability to act independently in key waterways. In each case, the loss of a chokepoint accelerated strategic decline.

—The writer is Chairman of Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development BRISD.

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