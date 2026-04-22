Tiktoker Kashif Zameer Booked For Defrauding Ctd Officer Of Rs1 9 Million In Visa Scam

ISLAMABAD – TikTok influencer Kashif Zameer has been booked in another fraud case, and this time, he allegedly duped a serving law enforcement official of CTD under the guise of arranging Europe Visa.

FIR registered under section 420 at Gulberg Police Station, Lahore, on complaint of Karachi Police Constable Dost Muhammad, who is currently serving in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi, said Kashif scammed him by offering Visa for Italy.

The complainant revealed that he had friendly relations with Kashif Zameer for two years, and during this period, he used to meet him. During this time, the accused pitched the idea of arranging Italian work visas for Dost.

The victim mentioned paying around Rs1.9 million to Kashif Zameer for the purpose of securing an Italian visa. However, despite the passage of time, the promised visa was never delivered, nor was the substantial amount of money returned.

The complainant alleged that he was effectively deceived and financially exploited under the pretext of overseas employment opportunities.

After this complaint, Gulberg Police registered a case against Kashif under fraud-related sections of the law. Further investigation is now underway as authorities look into the allegations and financial transactions involved in the case.

This is not the first fraud case against TikTok star Kashif Zameer, as he was arrested by Lahore CIA in a fraud case involving Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan. The actor accused him of misusing his name and image for illegal financial gain, issuing fake cheques, including one reportedly worth Rs90 million, and damaging his reputation.

Kashif falsely presented himself as a business owner and is also linked to multiple similar fraud cases in Lahore and Sialkot. Engin Altan previously visited Pakistan on his invitation last year and signed an agreement, but later discovered the payments were backed by bogus cheques.