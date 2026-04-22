Schools, Offices to remain closed in Islamabad on Thursday amid Security Measures

ISLAMABAD – Security remained beefed up in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, despite US VP JD Vance cancelling his visit, and now the capital’s administration has ordered the shutdown of schools and offices inside Red Zone for tomorrow, citing security concerns.

An official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad said all educational institutions and offices located within the Red Zone will remain shut for the day. Authorities also directed institutions to immediately activate work-from-home arrangements, signaling heightened precautionary measures.

Entry into the Red Zone has been completely restricted, effectively turning the area into a restricted security fortress as authorities tighten control over movement in the capital’s most sensitive zone.

Meanwhile, diplomatic activity on the international front remains intense. Pakistan continues to stay actively engaged in efforts to push for lasting peace in the Middle East. Fresh momentum has emerged after the U.S. President extended a ceasefire indefinitely, raising cautious hopes for stability in the region.

Behind the scenes, Pakistani leadership is reportedly in continuous contact through high-level meetings and phone calls aimed at convincing Iran to come to the negotiation table.

Security agencies in Islamabad have been on high alert for several days already, with strict arrangements in place ahead of the highly anticipated second round of Iran–US talks, which are said to start this Friday.