“Good News”: Trump thanks Iran for calling off Execution of Eight Women after his appeal

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced that eight Iranian women reportedly facing execution will no longer be killed after what he described as his direct involvement.

Trump said he was informed the planned executions scheduled for the night had been stopped. According to his account, the decision was revised so that four of the women would be released immediately, while the remaining four would instead receive a reduced sentence of one month in prison.

“Very good news! I have just been informed that eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed…” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/gsW76RQufY pic.twitter.com/oU1AlAOPpk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2026

He publicly thanked Iran and its leadership, claiming they acted in response to his request made in his role as President of the United States. He said he “very much appreciated” the decision to halt the executions and credited them with respecting his appeal.

Earlier, Trump also shared an image circulating on X that allegedly showed the detained women. In that post, he directly urged Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and warned against carrying out the executions. He further suggested that releasing the women could have a positive influence on upcoming negotiations with U.S. representatives.

The women reportedly named in online and opposition-linked sources include Bita Hemmati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hossein Nejad, Panah Movahedi, Ensieh Nejati, Mahboubeh Shabani, and Diana Taher Abadi. Some reports claim that two of them are teenagers, which has intensified international concern.

Iranian authorities are said to have accused the women of involvement in mutiny connected to anti-government protests. Among them, Bita Hemmati is described by opposition groups, including the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), as the first woman linked to the January protests to face execution. She is alleged to face multiple charges, including use of explosives or weapons, throwing objects during demonstrations, participating in protests, and threatening national security.

The unrest is reported to have originated from strikes by shopkeepers and market merchants in Tehran in late December, which later escalated into wider protests that were met with a government crackdown.