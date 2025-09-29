Lahore’s Nasir Bagh to get Underground Parking Plaza under new innitiatives

LAHORE – Major changes are coming to Punjab capital Lahore as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz green-lighted ambitious development projects that promise to transform the city’s infrastructure and public spaces.

At heart of the plan is a state-of-the-art underground parking plaza at Nasir Bagh, with staggering budget of Rs1.8 billion. The facility is set to tackle the city’s mounting parking woes and drastically improve traffic management, offering a modern solution for both residents and visitors.

Lower Mall near Nasir Bagh is near to local court and Civil secretariat which causes major traffic jam due to no parking facility in the area.

Tollinton Market is also getting a Rs200 million facelift as the new project will revamp market’s infrastructure, enhance pedestrian areas, and elevate its aesthetic appeal, turning it into a vibrant and visitor-friendly hub.

These high-impact projects will now be presented to the provincial cabinet for final authorization. Officials believe that once completed, these initiatives will not only modernize public spaces but also boost local businesses and offer an enhanced experience for everyone in Lahore.

The city is bracing for a major transformation, promising a future where convenience, beauty, and modern urban planning go hand in hand.

Lahore Museum remaines one of South Asia’s key cultural institutions, and will close for two years to undergo its first major renovation since opening in 1894.

$8 million project, guided by UNESCO master plan, will restore museum to its 1929 design while adding modern facilities. The museum currently holds around 60,000 artefacts, but only 14,000 are on display. Post-1929 modifications will be removed to preserve the building’s original character.

A new three-story building will also be constructed on the Tollinton Market parking area, connected to the museum by an underground passage. Upgrades will include structural repairs, improved visitor services, modern galleries, and advanced technology for archaeology students.