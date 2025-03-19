TikTok introduces another amazing feature for users

A good news for those who use TikTok as the App has introduced another amazing feature regarding the process of personalizing the security settings within it. The App has made this process much easier for the users.

The popular video-sharing app introduced a security hub where all the settings are available in on place—an easy way to set the security settings.

Through the “Security Checkup” hub, the users can turn on or off various security options just in one location.

Additionally, they can monitor suspicious activities in this hub and get tips to enhance their account security. In the security check, the users can enable passcodes for login or add two-factor authentication.

They can also view or delete the status of login devices.

To access this hub, one can open the settings and privacy menu in the TikTok app and click on security and permissions.

Recently, TikTok also introduced some parental control features to help parents monitor their underage children’s activity.

Case Registered Against Pakistani Man For Sending Friend Request On Tiktok

Earlier, Sending obscene messages and friend request on the social platform Tiktok landed a Pakistani man in trouble as a case has been registered in Kot Addu.

The legal action came as Rauf sent inappropriate messages to his cousin on video streaming platform. The girl inquired about the reason for the request, and Rauf responded with offensive and shared vulgar messages.

The girl apprised the family about the online harassment and lodged a formal complaint, which led to the registration of an FIR under Telegraph Act and other sections related to harassment.

This is actually not the first such case as a similar situation occurred in 2023, when a girl filed a case against a service center official who had sent vile messages and videos to her number.

The case raised concerns regarding online harassment and inappropriate behavior on social media platforms, especially when it involves family members.

As digital world becomes increasingly interconnected, a disturbing trend emerged with women facing growing incidents of cyberbullying, particularly through online messages. This online trend, which include abusive texts, and the exposure of private information, become more common on social media, messaging platforms, and emails.

The anonymity of the internet allows culprits to target victims without fear of consequences, making it unsafe environment for many women. These digital trauma left lasting emotional scars and affecting the mental health of women who are often subjected to these harmful messages.