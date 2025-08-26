PM Shehbaz hails PAF as ‘Iron Wall’ defending Pak Skies in meeting with Air Chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its valor and professional excellence in defending the homeland.

In a high-level meeting with Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, the Prime Minister declared Air Force as an “iron wall” guarding Pakistan’s skies.

Sharif paid glowing tribute to the fearless falcons of the nation, saying: “Our Air Force heroes struck down enemy jets, dealt them a crushing blow, and wrote new chapters of courage and valor!”

The meeting also reviewed the professional preparedness of the Air Force, with the Prime Minister reaffirming full support for the defenders of Pakistan’s air frontiers.

Once again, Pakistan’s skies are safe and proud, thanks to the unmatched might of the Pakistan Air Force.