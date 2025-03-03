Threats to Sindh Governor: What was said in email addressing Kamran Tessori?

KARACHI – After returning from United Kingdom (UK) and Tukkiye, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori revealed death threats to him.

Governor Tessori while addressing a press conference revealed that he received a threatening email.

HERE IS WHAT WAS SAID IN EMAIL TO GOVERNOR KAMRAN TESSORI

The text of the threatening email was sent to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori while sender name was not disclosed.

The email was titled “Jiye Mohajir” and at the end of the message, the sender also signed off with the same title of “Jiye Mohajir”.

Written in Roman Urdu, the email addressed Governor Sindh, claiming that Kamran Tessori aspires to become the leader of the Mohajir community but should understand that his tenure as governor is temporary. The email further warned of severe consequences if he attempted to assume leadership of the Mohajir community.

The sender also stated that they were aware that the governor’s wife and children reside in Pakistan and claimed to have information about their daily activities around the clock.

The email also specifically mentioned Governor Sindh’s eldest son Zaid Tessori warning him to convince his father to back down. “Your father is bound to meet his fate but you will be killed along with him,” said the email. A local private TV also reported.

Referring to the governor’s official security protocol, the sender claimed that it would not last long.

The email also referenced Dr. Imran Farooq, a slain MQM leader, saying that, “If an incident like this could happen to Secretary General Imran Farooq in London, it can happen to you as well,”.

Dr. Imran Farooq was assassinated near his residence in London. The sender concluded the email with the phrase: “A word to the wise is sufficient,”.

The email was dated February 15. The Governor Sindh has handed it over to law enforcement agencies which have launched an investigation into the matter.