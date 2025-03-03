PU teachers protest against cut in salaries amid concerns over tax exemption withdrawal

LAHORE – The Punjab University teachers took to the streets for the first time in eight years, staging a protest against the withdrawal of tax exemptions on their salaries.

The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) blocked traffic at Campus Bridge and demanded restoration of the 25% tax relief they previously received.

Speaking at the protest, Dr. Amjad Magsi stated that university faculty members had been benefiting from a 25% tax exemption, which was revoked by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through a notification issued in 2022.

He further revealed that, in addition to removing the tax relief, the authorities started deducting outstanding tax liabilities from professors’ salaries.

The protesters called on the federal government to immediately withdraw the notification and reinstate the tax exemption. They also urged the authorities to restore the previous pension rules, as promised by the government.

The demonstration caused a major traffic disruption, with faculty members vowing to intensify their protest if their demands were not met.

The professors, associate professors, assistant professors and lecturers including women were on the roads to record protest against the salaries’ cut.

They said that they had already been getting low salaries but these have also been cut which is not acceptable. They chanted slogans against the Punjab Higher Education department as well as the Punjab government.

The teachers said that soaring prices and high inflation have turned their lives under pressure as it is quite hard for them to meet their needs.

“There is a cut on our salaries this month,” said an official when asked via WhatsaApp. He sought anonymity and confirmed that the authorities cut their salaries this month besides tax deduction.

“We are paying tax, and now our salaries have been cut,” said the official.

The protestors while chanting slogans against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of Canal road. The road leading to and from Barkat market was also blocked for the traffic. The people faced huge trouble. Even the passengers’ buses en route to Islamabad faced trouble.

The heavy police contingents and traffic wardens reached Canal road and at Campus Bridge—a renowned point—a cross road—where the protest is taking place. The police tried to convince the protestors to open the roads for the traffic.

However, the protest was continued till writing of these lines.