Former cricketer Karti Azad criticizes taking ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to temple

MUMBAI – Former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha member Karti Azad has strongly condemned the decision to take the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a Hindu temple, calling the act inappropriate and divisive.

Azad said India should feel ashamed, pointing out that when India won the 1983 World Cup, the winning team included players from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities, and the trophy was celebrated as a symbol of national pride, not linked to any single religion.

Karti Azad’s comments highlight ongoing concerns over the politicization and religious framing of sporting events in India, raising questions about the role of national symbols in promoting unity across diverse communities.

The remarks come amid growing criticism of the Indian cricket team within the country over the religious symbolism associated with the trophy celebrations. Observers say the incident has sparked debate about maintaining the secular and inclusive representation of national achievements in sports.

He questioned the rationale behind the recent temple visit, stating, “The winning team represented India, not individual players like Suryakumar Yadav or Jay Shah. If players such as Mohammed Siraj cannot take the trophy to a mosque, and Sanju Samson did not take it to a church, then why was it taken to a temple?”

Azad emphasized that the trophy belongs to all 1.4 billion Indians, and criticized the involvement of ICC President Jay Shah in accompanying the trophy to the temple.