The valley of forgotten promises

NESTLED amidst the rugged peaks and lush valleys of the Hindu Kush, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has always stood at the heart of history, where civilizations collided, empires marched and cultures flourished.

From the ancient Gandhara civilization to the bustling trade routes of the Silk Road, KP has witnessed the rise and fall of dynasties, the spread of religions and the confluence of East and West. Peshawar, its ancient heart, once echoed with the footsteps of Buddhist monks, Persian traders, Mughal emperors and British generals. But beneath this romantic past lies a tragic present, a province buried not in storms, but in neglect, institutional breakdown and broken promises.

During the past fifteen years, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has seen more blood than bloom. The promises of development, peace and prosperity have remained trapped in the echo chamber of election slogans and hollow speeches. A generation that grew up amidst conflict clung to hope, only to be betrayed by the very leaders who spoke of change. The youth, full of potential and dreams, were handed illusions instead of opportunities. And while the people of KP have shown remarkable resilience, that very resilience has been used as an excuse to delay justice, ignore reform and avoid the hard work of real governance.

One cannot discuss KP without confronting the ghost of terrorism that still haunts its mountains and cities. Since the early 2000s, the province became the frontline of Pakistan’s war on terror, bearing the brunt of militancy, bombings and the militarization of daily life. According to official estimates, over 80,000 people have been killed in terrorism-related incidents across Pakistan since 2001, with KP carrying a disproportionate burden of the casualties. From the tragic Army Public School massacre in 2014 to daily target killings in tribal districts, terrorism has not just taken lives, it has hollowed out the sense of security, governance and normalcy that any society needs to thrive.

The merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP in 2018 was hailed as a historic move to integrate the long-neglected tribal belt into mainstream Pakistan. Yet seven years on, the promised development remains a mirage. Tribal districts still lack basic infrastructure, no proper roads, no advanced hospitals, no quality educational institutions, minimal access to clean drinking water, electricity, internet connectivity or skill development centres. Employment opportunities are scarce, public transport is almost non-existent and the absence of a functioning justice and administrative system continues to isolate these areas from the rest of the country. Billions in promised funds for development and rehabilitation remain stuck in bureaucratic red tape or are siphoned off through corrupt practices. The people who were supposed to be given constitutional rights and a new beginning remain caught in the old cycle of neglect and exploitation.

KP’s economic performance remains bleak. Despite making up nearly 12% of the country’s population, it contributes less than 10% to national GDP. Per capita income lags behind the national average. Agriculture, once central to its economy, has declined due to poor irrigation, outdated practices and climate stress. Industry remains stagnant, with KP ranking lowest in output among provinces. Even CPEC has largely bypassed the region. Education suffers from chronic neglect, over 2.5 million children are out of school, mostly girls and universities lack funding for salaries or facilities. Healthcare is equally dire, over 40% of Basic Health Units are non-functional and maternal and infant mortality rates are high. Despite vast natural resources, hydropower, minerals, forests and tourism, KP has failed to benefit, as corruption and mismanagement continue to drain its potential. Forests vanish and tourism falters amid insecurity and neglect. Over the past decade, politics in KP has been driven by populism over policy. The ruling party thrived on slogans and emotional appeals, yet failed to deliver meaningful reform. Corruption, incompetence and short-term thinking have left institutions weakened and the youth disillusioned.

Promises of empowerment turned into frustration, as opportunities vanished behind political theatrics. Devolution of power was reversed, rendering local governments toothless and underfunded. Instead of driving development, they became mere symbols. The public voice has been sidelined by centralized control and KP’s political model remains trapped in a cycle of empty rhetoric and declining governance. But perhaps the greatest tragedy is not the poverty, or the terrorism, or the lack of infrastructure, it is the erasure of hope. The youth of KP, once filled with dreams of modernity and mobility, are now fleeing, either to the Gulf as labourers or to urban centres as economic migrants. The province is bleeding its future silently, without alarms, without urgency.

Years of violence, disregard and governance collapse have left deep scars across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scars that will take decades to heal. The damage runs deep, a disillusioned generation, hollowed institutions and a society exhausted by crisis. KP doesn’t need another round of promises, it needs visionary, honest and courageous leadership capable of rebuilding from the rubble. Leadership that rises from within, rooted in the struggles, hopes and realities of its people to restore dignity to its people, revive its economy, invest in its youth and help this valley of forgotten promises reclaim its rightful place in the federation.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

