The education societies need today

IN the dark prehistoric caves, the story of human civilization starts.

Life was brief, harsh and unpredictable. There wasn’t much food, wild animals were a danger and tribes fought over what was available. Consequently, societies built on mutual support, protection and cooperation were crucial for early human survival. As populations grew and human needs became more complicated, these societies changed over time. This shift gave rise to the social contract, a tacit understanding.

Social harmony and structure were built on this contract. It was designed to promote peace, cooperation and respect among people. Yet, back then, the contract didn’t prioritize the environment. People saw the forests, rivers, animals and air as resources—there to serve mankind. So, societal modernization frequently led to ecological destruction. Eventually, people started to realize that preserving the ecosystem was both important and necessary. It was crucial to incorporate environmental responsibility into the development of the social contract. All this was achieved by developing a system of education. Ancient education preserved history, culture, values and identity while promoting connections with diverse societies.

Regrettably, this crucial step isn’t enough given today’s problems. Despite modernisation in the education system, the world today is not just changing, it’s falling apart. Societies across the globe are fragmenting. The bonds of trust and unity are weakening. Intolerance is on the rise. Social inclusion is vanishing in various locations. The disparity between the rich and the poor is increasing. Ethnic, religious and ideological divides are becoming more pronounced. The ecosystem is rapidly worsening, impacting humans, animals, and plants. Our time is marked by more division than unity and by prioritizing individual profit over group welfare. This all boils down to a central fact: the existing education systems are inadequate for today’s world.

In many places globally, the education system is still obsolete, inflexible and unrelated to current societal issues. The focus tends to be on memorization, tests and a restricted vision of success measured by financial profits. Moral development, empathy, environmental stewardship, cultural appreciation and global citizenship are either neglected or not prioritized enough. If we are to address the real crises of our time—climate change, social fragmentation, intolerance and cultural erasure—we need a new model of education. One that is strongly based on each society’s values, traditions and experiences. One that not only imparts knowledge but cultivates character.

Such a model would recognize the beauty in the world’s diversity. It would acknowledge the variety of cultures, religions, histories, and perspectives around the world. Students would also develop a sense of global responsibility and the belief that advancement should not come at the cost of others or the planet. Modern education is greatly endangered by cultural imperialism, the dominance of one culture’s values. If strong nations impose their educational systems over weaker ones, they may destroy native knowledge, local traditions and values. Resultantly, cultural confusion, identity crisis and feelings of inferiority arise in young people alienated from their roots.

This can be prevented if education systems are localized. A society’s values should be mirrored in its educational programs. A nation’s curriculum shouldn’t simply replicate the curricula of developed nations. It needs to be based on the nation’s intellect, ethics and reality. Nations ought to develop educational systems that sustain and encourage their traditions, community values and indigenous knowledge. Localization isn’t equivalent to isolation. Designing globally aware curricula with local relevance is completely feasible. Students ought to learn about worldwide problems, including climate change, AI and human rights. However, they should also learn their own history, literature, philosophy and spirituality. This two-pronged strategy fosters citizens with local pride and global skills. A curriculum that protects national identity would boost global diversity and help local communities succeed without feeling inferior. Education that emphasizes control instead of embracing local diversity fosters resentment, cultural loss and opposition. The social contract crumbles when students are taught to value foreign ideas over their historical and cultural knowledge. Global peace and cooperation depend on the preservation of cultural identities. It means valuing the distinctiveness of every nation and community. It means avoiding the temptation to impose a single way of thinking on everyone. It means educating students that diversity is a source of strength, not a threat. Today’s education societies require key foundational components:

Education ought to represent the cultural values, languages and histories of the communities it serves. Students must learn to live in a way that is sustainable and appreciate the delicate balance of nature. It is vital to incorporate moral reasoning, empathy, tolerance and civic responsibility in education. Instead of just memorizing, students should be taught to think, analyze and solve problems. Every voice deserves representation and respect, no matter their background. Education needs to consider local needs while preparing students for the world. Before, educational structures helped humans thrive when life was less complex. However, the modern world requires something far more significant. We need education that unites, not separates. That honors, not eliminates. That develops character, not just professional success.

We must see education as a driver of social change to achieve peaceful, prosperous and inclusive societies. Each nation should be allowed to shape its educational path, using its values while also considering the global good. That is the only way to go from social collapse to collective success. Societies were once built by cavemen for their survival. We must now reconstruct our educational systems for the sake of sustainability, harmony and human dignity. That is what education systems require now.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

