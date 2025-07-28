Illegal meat bust

IN a disturbing but necessary development, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has seized approximately 1,000 kilograms of donkey meat from a farmhouse in Tarnol, alongside the confiscation of over 50 live donkeys.

A foreign national allegedly involved in this illegal operation was taken into custody on the spot. The swift and firm action by the IFA, led by Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Siddique, is commendable and reflects the Authority’s resolve to crack down on food-related crimes.

There must be zero tolerance for illegal and unregulated meat trade. The raid revealed sophisticated packaging of the seized meat, suggesting it was intended for export or supply to high-end foreign clients. However, this also raises a serious and valid concern: Was any of this meat entered the local market? Authorities must pursue this investigation from all possible angles—not only tracking the export chain but also determining whether any of this illegal meat made its way onto local tables. If so, it would represent a grave violation of consumer trust and public health. It is worth noting that Pakistan does export donkey meat and hides, particularly to China. However, such trade must be conducted under strict regulatory procedures, ensuring full transparency and proper documentation. These procedures must be followed in letter and spirit and absolutely no leakage of such products should occur into the domestic market. In the light of this scandal, the demand raised by the Jamiat-ul-Quresh Meat Welfare Association for the establishment of a regulated slaughterhouse in the federal capital is not only justified but urgent. A centralized facility—such as the one proposed in I-11/4—would not only uphold hygiene and safety standards but also make it easier to monitor meat sources and regulate the supply chain effectively. This case must also serve as a reality check for the IFA. While the raid was successful, the fact that such a large-scale illegal operation existed undetected highlights the need for the Authority to be more proactive in its inspections and enforcement mechanisms. Surprise checks, tighter licensing procedures better coordination with law enforcement and public awareness campaigns must be part of a long-term strategy to root out such illegal networks.