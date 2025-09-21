The dawn of Muslim power

THERE are moments when history ceases to whisper and instead thunders with destiny.

The signing of the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact is such a moment, a covenant that does not merely alter geopolitics but rekindles the spirit of a civilization too long divided. It is the echo of Lahore 1974, when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and King Faisal summoned the Muslim world to unity, now reborn in steel and resolve between the heart of Arabia and the shield of Pakistan. For decades, Arab monarchies looked to the United States as their guardian, only to discover in recent years that reliance on outside powers is another form of vulnerability.

The betrayal has been cruel and clear. Washington looked the other way as Israel devastated Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen; worse still, it winked as Israel carried out airstrikes in Doha, attempting to assassinate Palestinian leaders while they discussed a ceasefire under Qatari mediation. Twice in a single year, Qatar, an ostensible ally of the West, was struck directly, once by Iran and once by Israel, and yet silence reigned from those who once claimed to be protectors. Against such a backdrop, Saudi Arabia’s embrace of Pakistan is not reactionary but inevitable. It is the culmination of decades of cooperation and recognition that only Muslim strength can defend Muslim sovereignty.

Pakistan’s role at this historic juncture is nothing short of monumental. It is not merely another state in the region but the only Muslim nation to bear the mantle of nuclear power, a shield forged through sacrifice, resolve and defiance of overwhelming odds. When Nawaz Sharif, in 1998, defied the might of global powers and ordered the nuclear tests, he did more than answer India’s provocation, he carved a place for Pakistan as the ultimate guarantor of Muslim security. That single act of courage ensured that the Islamic world would never again stand helpless before the threat of nuclear blackmail. It transformed Pakistan into the silent sentinel of the Ummah’s dignity, the unseen force that lent strength to its collective voice. Nor is Pakistan’s power confined to its arsenal alone. Its military has shown not only resilience but also unmatched will. The brief but sharp conflict with India in May 2025 proved this beyond doubt, when Pakistan inflicted a resounding and humiliating defeat on its rival, demonstrating both capability and resolve. In Riyadh’s calculus, this made Pakistan not an ally of convenience but a partner of destiny.

The very language of the agreement is nothing short of historic: any act of aggression against one shall be treated as aggression against both. This is not the sterile wording of military bureaucracy but a philosophical declaration of brotherhood and defiance. It breathes life into the Qur’anic command that believers are protectors of one another, that an injury to one limb of the body is an injury to the whole. In an age where Israel’s dream of a “Greater Israel” marches forward unchecked, where Arab sovereignty is trampled with impunity and where Palestine bleeds each day before the silent gaze of the world, this pact transforms lament into leverage. It gives flesh and force to the long-abandoned promise of collective defence. The Ummah, so often a chorus of wounded voices, now emerges as an axis of action, armed with deterrence and animated by destiny. The symbolism of the signing ceremony cannot be overlooked.

The moment of embrace was not merely the conclusion of negotiations, but the sealing of a new era. It reflected more than defence, it embodied trust, fraternity, and a shared vision of stability. The agreement does not seek confrontation but assurance; it does not aim to divide but to protect. In a region long scarred by war and mistrust, it offers a rare message of unity: that Muslim nations can stand together not merely to shield themselves from threats, but to create space for peace, dialogue, and dignity. This is not the language of rivalry, but of responsibility, an affirmation that true strength lies in solidarity and in the hope of a safer tomorrow.

This moment is not only a defence pact, it is a turning point. What once lived as a dream of unity has become deterrence, and today it has matured into shared security. But the true test lies ahead: to turn strength into stability, and deterrence into destiny. For Pakistan, this pact is both a responsibility and an opportunity. It must rise not only as the shield of the Muslim world but also as its builder, guiding with wisdom, uniting through diplomacy, and innovating through technology and education. This agreement adds a new layer of deterrence in South Asia, reminding India that Pakistan’s security is now tied to a broader alliance. While not aimed at confrontation, it compels both sides to rethink their equations in light of a shifting regional balance.

The future demands more than military power. It demands economic corridors that link hearts as well as markets, technologies that empower the young, and a diplomacy that heals old divisions. Pakistan’s nuclear shield has secured dignity; its next task is to secure prosperity. If pursued with vision, this moment will be remembered not merely as the beginning of joint defence but as the birth of a new Muslim renaissance, where strength serves peace, unity breeds progress, and Pakistan stands at the heart of it, both protector and architect of a shared future.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

