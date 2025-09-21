Farooq Adil publishes book of personal sketches

A distinguished intellectual and writer, Dr. Farooq Adil, has published his new book of personal sketches titled Dekha JinhenPalat Ke.

The book consists of seven sections, featuring portraits of prominent national figures, including Quaid-i-Millat Nawab zada Liaquat Ali Khan, Maulana Syed Abul A‘la Maududi, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, Imran Khan, AllamaTahir-ul-Qadri, Professor Khurshid Ahmad, Maulana Amin Ahsan Islahi, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, Amjad Islam Amjad, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Turkish intellectual Dr. Khalil Toqar, Professor Zakariya Sajid, Professor Mateen-ur-Rehman Murtaza, Imam of Masjid Al-Aqsa Sheikh Sa‘im, former federal ministers, Aniq Ahmad, and Murtaza Solangi, General Pervez Musharraf, Syed Munawwar Hasan, Begum Naseem Wali Khan, Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, Mushahidullah Khan, Javed Hashmi, Syed Taj Haider, Senator Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Hafiz Salman Butt, Haji Syedullah, Maulana Gulzar Ahmad Mazahiri, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Irfan Siddiqui, Jamil Azhar, Shorish Kashmiri, Athar Hashmi, Professor Zakariya Sajid, Professor Mateen-ur-Rehman Murtaza, Professor Irshad Hussain Naqvi, calligrapher Rasheed Shahid, Nayyara Noor, Junaid Jamshed, and Aamir Liaquat Hussain, among other eminent personalities.

It is worth noting that Dr. FarooqAdil is a member of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen and Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Authority and a former advisor to the President of Pakistan.

What distinguishes these sketches is that Dr. Farooq Adil has written most of them based on his own observations and years-long personal association with the personalities under discussion.

As for senior historical figures, he drew upon the recollections of their closest associates and verified accounts before taking up the pen.

The greatest strength of these sketches lies in the fact that readers will come to know so much about these national figures—knowledge that otherwise requires years of study and observation. Professor Mateen-ur-Rehman Murtaza has remarked that Dr. Farooq Adil’s writings are marked by impartiality, meticulous detail, and deep reflection.

He is a stylistic writer whose words vividly bring the personalities to life before the reader’s eyes.

Dekha Jinhen PalatKe has been published by Qalam Foundation International. Its head, Allama Abdul Sattar Asim, stated that a collection of portraits of national and international personalities of this scale is being published in Urdu literature after a long time, and it will be remembered for years to come.

He added that the book will prove to be a valuable asset for students of politics, researchers, and journalists in Pakistan.