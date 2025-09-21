BEHIND THE SOST DRY PORT SIEGE

Zartaj Chaudhary

The paralysis of Sost Dry Port, Pakistan’s northern gateway to China, is more than a local protest—it is the unraveling of a carefully built narrative of connectivity, revenue, and control.

The northern hub, celebrated as the symbol of CPEC’s promise and Pakistan’s link to China, now stands paralyzed by a traders’ sit-in that exposes the tangled fault lines of Gilgit-Baltistan. What began as a dispute over federal taxation and stranded containers has spiraled into a showdown where genuine local frustrations collide with the ambitions of political opportunists and entrenched smuggling networks. For Islamabad, the stakes are high: billions in revenue, the credibility of state enforcement, and the smooth functioning of a strategic trade artery on which Beijing is watching closely. Sost today is more than a border post—it is a test of Pakistan’s ability to balance relief with regulation, and to guard its frontier without losing its grip on authority.

For years, Sost was less a border post than a loophole. Containers arriving from China were quietly offloaded and transported through mountain tracks, feeding a shadow economy that enriched smugglers while draining the state of billions. That era has ended. With CPEC elevating the once-seasonal port into a year-round artery of trade, Islamabad moved to finally tighten its grip. Intelligence-based operations and relentless patrolling by security forces dismantled the smuggling networks and forced commerce back into the legal fold. The results are stark: where customs once eked out barely 5–6 billion rupees annually, revenues now exceed 22 billion, a fivefold surge that underwrites both Gilgit-Baltistan’s subsidies and Pakistan’s fiscal credibility. To dismiss this as “burdensome taxation” is to miss the point. Sost’s transformation is not about red tape, but about the state proving it can secure its frontier, curb illicit trade, and deliver on the promise of CPEC.

It is precisely this new discipline at the border that has triggered the backlash. The sit-in’s leaders, Muhammad Ismail of the Pak-China Tajir Ittehad Action Committee, Muhammad Iqbal of the Importers & Exporters Association, and Imran Ali of the Chamber of Commerce, are rallying around two core demands: a blanket exemption from federal taxes on all goods consumed within GB, and the release of nearly 300 stranded containers without scrutiny. On paper, these sound like concessions to struggling traders; in practice, they amount to a rollback of the very enforcement that lifted revenues from 5 to 22 billion rupees and put smuggling networks on notice.

Many of the containers in question are not filled with staples for local markets but with mis-declared luxury items whose clearance would bleed the treasury and hand legal cover to old rackets. By cloaking narrow interests in the language of rights, the protest risks turning GB into a legal grey zone, undermining Islamabad’s authority at its most strategic frontier. What is portrayed as relief for the common man is, in reality, the preservation of loopholes for mafias and political patrons—interests that thrive on exemptions while leaving ordinary livelihoods vulnerable to uncertainty.

At Sost, the real debate is not about containers or customs slips—it is about whether Gilgit-Baltistan belongs inside Pakistan’s economic order or outside it.

The traders’ cry of “no taxation without representation” resonates politically, but indefinite exemptions have turned GB into a dependency propped up by federal subsidies for wheat, electricity, and salaries. To remain in the shadows of exception is to deny GB the very integration its people demand. Yet the agitation on the ground is hardly organic. Much of it is choreographed by businessmen from larger provinces—names like Sarfaraz Ghanji, Humayun Hazratullah, and the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Committee—who profit from loopholes without investing a rupee back into the region.

They wrap malpractice in the language of rights and rebrand tax evasion as justice, leaving genuine stakeholders—local traders, tourism operators, and households—to bear the brunt.

The fallout is visible: commerce suffocated, tourism disrupted, and CPEC credibility frayed as even Chinese nationals are stranded. Stripped of its rhetoric, the protest is less a plea for relief than a test of whether Pakistan will govern its frontier by rules or surrender it to those who thrive on exceptions.

Gilgit-Baltistan stands at a decisive juncture: to move forward with Pakistan toward economic stability and growth, or be held back by vested interests cloaked in the language of “rights.” Those demanding constitutional recognition cannot indefinitely dodge the responsibilities it entails. True provincial status will come with taxation, and resisting it today risks turning exemptions into a permanent dependency. Pakistan has never abandoned the region; it has provided subsidies, powered homes, and secured borders at great cost. The real threat comes not from Islamabad’s resolve, but from mafias and outsiders who profit by keeping GB trapped in exception. Now is the moment for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to see through this deception and stand with the state, not against it. To do so is to choose law over loopholes, progress over paralysis, and sovereignty over smuggling. Aligning with the state today is the surest path to development, dignity, and a secure future within the federation.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at [email protected]